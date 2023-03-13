Panel formed to decide if Guru Granth Sahib can be taken to protest sites submits report

A panel formed by the Akal Takht to decide if the 'saroop' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib can be taken to protest sites has submitted its report after getting views from Sikh religious outfits, academics and scholars.

Giani Harpreet Singh, the jathedar of Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs -- had formed a 16-member subcommittee to decide if the Guru Granth Sahib can be taken to protest sites, demonstrations and places where there is apprehension that the holy book can be disrespected.

Subcommittee coordinator Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad handed over the sealed report to Singh on Sunday.

However, he declined to share information about the report, saying it was the prerogative of the jathedar.

Peer Mohammad said he and his panel members met academics, scholars and religious outfits, including Nihang Singh organisation sects such as Dasmesh Tarna Dal, Damdami Taksal, Sikh Missionary College - Rupnagar, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle - Ludhiana and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

An Akal Takht secretariat official said a decision on the issue will be announced after the 'Panj Singh Sahiban' or five Sikh high priests discuss the report. The meeting is scheduled for March 14 at the Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex.

The issue came to the fore after last month's Ajnala incident during which radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city and clashed with the cops for the release of one of his aides.

