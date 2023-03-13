Left Menu

IIT-G, Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital ink pact on cardiac research

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:29 IST
IIT-G, Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital ink pact on cardiac research
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat-based Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital to promote cardiovascular research and provide digital transformation, upgradation and information sharing related to cardiac diseases.

The collaboration will also help in strengthening the capacity of state government health institutions in paediatric cardiac care , an IIT-Guwahati release said on Monday.

The MoU was virtually signed between Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director, IIT-Guwahati, and Manoj Bhimani, managing trustee, PMSRF, on Sunday.

The Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, are run by Prashanti Medical Services & Research Foundation (PMSRF).

Through the collaboration, both parties will work jointly for the improvement of the overall digital healthcare ecosystem related to congenital heart ailments.

A high-end research and development centre at IIT-Guwahati, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, will also be set up.

They will also work together on digital transformation, upgradation and share information for the benefit of cardiac patients in the northeastern region.

The MoU has been signed for two years and can be further extended on mutual agreement of both stakeholders, the statement said.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Prof. Iyer, said, “IIT Guwahati will be setting up a multi-speciality hospital and has already started working on the R&D and data collection part related to cardiac, cancer and paediatric care among others. IIT Guwahati looks forward to adding value to the healthcare services”. Bhimani hoped that the collaboration will encourage research scholars at IIT-Guwahati to do research on cardiac engineering for building a strong healthcare ecosystem in the country.

“In collaboration with IIT-Guwahati, we are looking forward to proceeding with an R&D-led approach to find the cause of cardiac diseases and prevent it by sharing knowledge with respective stakeholders,” the PMSRF managing trustee added.

The PMSRF had in January this year signed an MoU with the Assam government for free-of-cost treatment of cardiac ailments for 1,000 patients from economically weaker sections of the Northeastern state for two years.

