German chancellor congratulates China's Xi on third term in office
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:46 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated China's Xi Jinping on his third term in office on Monday, saying that he wished him "every success" for the tasks ahead.
Xi secured a precedent-breaking third term as president of China on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he tightened his control of the world's second-largest economy.
