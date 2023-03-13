German chancellor congratulates China's Xi on third term in office

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated China's Xi Jinping on his third term in office on Monday, saying that he wished him "every success" for the tasks ahead.

Xi secured a precedent-breaking third term as president of China on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he tightened his control of the world's second-largest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)