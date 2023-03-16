Maha employees' strike for Old Pension Scheme enters 3rd day; govt appoints agencies to hire on contract basis

As the strike of Maharashtra government employees seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme entered the third day on Thursday, it emerged that the state government has appointed private agencies to fill up vacancies on a contractual basis.

The umbrella body of the unions coordinating the strike blamed the government's ''stubborn attitude'' for the continuance of their agitation.

An application seeking end to the strike was filed in the High Court, and it could be heard on Friday.

Government hospitals were the worst affected by the strike which also took a toll on the functioning of the administration. As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Industries, Energy and Labour department on March 14, the day the strike began, nine private agencies have been appointed to hire ''highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and non-skilled'' personnel on contract.

The GR or the government order came to light on Thursday.

Notably, one of the demands of the striking employees is that some 2,37,000 vacant posts in the government be filled up, contract employees be regularised and the superannuation age be increased to 60 years from 58 years.

Vishwas Katkar, convenor of the committee of some 35 unions of state government employees, semi-government employees and teachers, said the strike will continue on Friday ''because of the stubborn attitude of the government.'' ''Our strike will continue until the Maharashtra government implements the Old Pension Scheme. We do not accept the three-member committee appointed by the government (to look into the issue),'' he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Gunratan Sadavarte filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking immediate withdrawal of the strike. Patients in government hospitals were suffering because of the strike which has also overlapped with board exams, he said. The application could be heard on Friday.

In Akola, union leader Rajendra Nerkar said MLAs who serve for five years get pension, but the employees who serve for 30-35 years do not get any pension which is gross injustice.

In Nashik, striking employees took out a huge rally from Golf Club ground to Shivaji Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)