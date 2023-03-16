Over 10 lakh TB patients getting nutritional, financial support under govt's Ni-kshay initiative: Mandaviya

More than 71,000 Ni-kshay Mitras are providing nutritional and financial support to over 10 lakh tuberculosis patients under a government initiative to eliminate the disease by 2025, five years ahead of the global target, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. Addressing the Partnership Action against Tuberculosis summit here, Mandaviya said, ''India has its own healthcare model with shared social and national responsibilities. Multi-sectoral engagement is a key pillar in supporting the National TB Elimination Programme by leveraging cooperation from other stakeholders.'' He said that only through joint efforts and collaborations the goal of making India TB free by 2025 can be achieved, and appealed to everyone to join the initiative.

The minister also flagged off 75 trucks with TB awareness messages that have been provided by Apollo Tyres Foundation, which is actively supporting the Ni-kshay (end TB) initiative.

These trucks will take the messages of a TB-free India across states. The minister also distributed nutrition baskets to several TB patients at the event.

Mandaviya said that the Ni-kshay Mitras -- organisations and individuals supporting the initiative -- not only provide financial and nutritional support to TB patients but also personally engage with them to ensure their overall wellbeing.

He also appreciated the innovative way in which Apollo Tyres Foundation has intensified the TB-free India campaign by engaging truck drivers and other vulnerable groups across 32 locations in 19 states to create awareness about tuberculosis.

It has also adopted 75 TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Noting that truck drivers form an important cohort of TB patients, Mandaviya stated that it is important to enhance awareness about TB prevention and control through timely testing, completing the treatment course, etc.

He added that the initiative of 75 trucks branded with TB messages from five locations -- Delhi, Mudra Port-Gujarat, Hyderabad, Jalandhar and Agartala -- will boost efforts to address TB among the truckers community and others closely associated with them.

He also urged other corporates, institutions, trade bodies, associations and individuals to come forward and actively support India's battle against tuberculosis.

