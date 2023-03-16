Left Menu

Assam: 2 more held in Class 10 paper leak incident, total arrests at 27

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:17 IST
Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the question paper leak of Class 10 board exam in Assam, taking the total number of those held in the case to 27, police said on Thursday.

Assam Police Spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan told PTI that the two students were held from Sonitpur and Majuli districts.

The CID, which is investigating the case, had earlier apprehended 25 people, including children, from various parts of Assam, besides interrogating several others.

The general science question paper of the Class 10 matriculation exam got leaked on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled on Monday was cancelled thereafter.

The examination will now be held on March 30, according to an official notification.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conceded in the assembly on Thursday that the incident of question paper leak was a ''failure'' of his government.

