Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly passes Rs 77,407.08 crore budget 2034-24; adjourned sine die

PTI | Gairsain | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:01 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly passes Rs 77,407.08 crore budget 2034-24; adjourned sine die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday after the passage of the state's budget of Rs 77,407.08 crore for 2023-24.

The budget was passed by voice vote in the absence of opposition members who staged a walkout.

The budget with focus on development of education and health infrastructure, youth, women and children welfare was presented in the state assembly here on Wednesday.

Tabling the budget in the assembly, Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal said it is an inclusive budget which reaches out to the last man in social hierarchy, youths, farmers and women and gives priority to the deprived.

The budget estimate makes the largest allocation of Rs 10,459.55 crore for education and youth welfare followed by the health department which has received an allocation of Rs 4,217.87 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023