PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 00:07 IST
People 'trying to create disturbance' on Ram Nabami in Hazaribag, FIR lodged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Hazaribag district administration has lodged an FIR against nine named and over 200 unknown people for allegedly trying to create disturbance during a procession against an order of the authorities on March 14, an official said on Friday.

Hundreds of people from Hazaribag took out a rally on Tuesday against the administration’s order prohibiting the playing of recorded music and carrying traditional weapons including lathis in the coming Ram Navami procession in the district.

Violating the administrative order, the agitators played recorded music during the procession and threatened to create disturbance even during the Ram Navami procession, scheduled to commence on Mar 30 and end on April 1, an official said.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar lodged the FIR on Thursday at Hazaribag Sadar police station for action against the agitators in a bid to maintain law and order during the festival.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI: “The administration decided to lodge an FIR in a bid to maintain law and order in the district. Nobody can be allowed to create disturbance during the festival.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

