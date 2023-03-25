Left Menu

Record of Himachal Pradesh SSC handed over to vigilance dept

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:44 IST
Record of Himachal Pradesh SSC handed over to vigilance dept
The record of the now-dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) was handed over to the vigilance team investigating the paper leak case, on Saturday.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anupam Thakur in a statement issued here said necessary documents and records have been handed over to the vigilance department, marking the completion of the process that began on March 23.

Thakur said the Anti-Corruption Bureau had sought records from the commission, and the state government had also raised various questions and the complete information related to the records and questions has been made available.

He said orders had also been issued to send four vehicles of the Commission to Shimla. All these vehicles will be handed over to the General Administration Department.

The commission was dissolved after irregularities and leaks were found in several papers. The paper leak was detected when HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad was caught red handed by the vigilance sleuths while selling the question paper of Junior Office Assistant JOA (IT) examination on December 23 last year.

Following the paper leak, the vigilance department is investigating 20 examinations held in the past three years. The forensic examination of electronic devices recovered by the vigilance department in the case had found question papers, financial transactions, audio recordings and chat that indicated leak in the past.

Meanwhile, Renu Sharma, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, said the bureau was doing its best to expose the racket behind the paper leaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

