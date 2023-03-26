After Honduras's Taiwan move, U.S. says China often makes empty promises

While Honduras's move to sever ties with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is important to note China often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic recognition that ultimately remain unfulfilled, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

"We strongly encourage all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan and to continue to stand on the side of democracy, good governance, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law," a State Department spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)