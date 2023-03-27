'Looks like MNC building': Atishi inspects newly built Delhi govt school

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:34 IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday inspected a newly constructed city government's four-storey school with 127 classrooms and other world-class facilities in Badli and assured the parents that finances will never become a barrier in the way of quality education for their children.

According to a government statement, Atishi inspected another state-of-the-art government school on Monday.

The recently constructed four-storey school in Libaspur village of Badli is no less than a magnificent building of a multinational company, it said.

It is equipped with 127 classrooms, eight labs, two libraries, MP Hall with a capacity of 250 children, etc. Along with this, there is also a plan to build an indoor sports complex in this school, the statement stated.

During the inspection of the school along with the officials of PWD and the education department, the officials said that the construction work of the school will be wrapped up in two to three weeks.

In the statement, Atishi said, ''This newly constructed school of the Delhi government in Libaspur village of Badli is like a building of a multinational company (MNC). This magnificent state-of-the-art school is the result of the government's priority and dedication towards education.

''Kejriwal made education a priority, and as a result, magnificent government schools are being constructed in Delhi's villages. These schools will provide world-class education to children from all sections of society, regardless of their economic background.'' The minister said it is the vision of the CM to transform the country through education and this vision would be fulfilled only when a child from an underprivileged background gets the same facilities as their counterparts from an economically affluent background.

''The government, with its state-of-the-art schools, has given the assurance to parents that finances will never become a barrier in the way of quality education,'' she added.

