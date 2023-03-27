Left Menu

Teenager fatally stabs teacher, wounds five others in Brazil

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:24 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A 13-year-old student in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two fellow students on Monday in a knife attack at a public school, state officials said.

The five wounded victims from the Thomazia Montoro school were in hospital in stable condition.

The suspected attacker was detained and under investigation by the military police, Gov. Tarcisio Freitas wrote on social media.

“Our efforts are concentrated on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,” Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas wrote on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

