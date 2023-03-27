Left Menu

Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are multiple patients but their conditions were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred at The Covenant School.The shooter died after being engaged by officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:50 IST
Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred at The Covenant School.

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

