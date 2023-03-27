National Education Union asks teachers to reject new pay offer

The National Education Union (NEU) recommended that its members in England on Monday reject a government pay offer for a 1,000 pound ($1,227) one-off payment this year and an increase of 4.3% for most teachers in 2023-24.

"We are going to ask you to reject this offer in the strongest possible way because it is simply not good enough," NEU Joint General Secretary Kevin Courtney said on a call with members of the union. ($1 = 0.8147 pounds)

