Rajnath to attend India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune on Mar 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he will attend the India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune on Tuesday.

The inaugural edition of the conclave, on the sidelines of 'AFINDEX 23', is being organised in Pune from March 28-29, the Army said.

''Tomorrow, 28th March, I shall be in Pune, Maharashtra. Shall address the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune. Also, looking forward to interact with the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, during the Pune visit,'' Singh tweeted.

The India Army in a tweet on Monday shared a poster of the conclave.

''The inaugural Edition of India-Africa Chiefs' Conclave, on the sidelines of #AFINDEX 23, is being organised at #Pune on 28-29 March. Defence Chiefs & Representatives of 31 African Nations will attend the Conclave to enhance defence & regional cooperation.#IndiaAfricaFriendship,'' it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry in a statement on Monday said, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, ''presented the second interim dividend cheque of Rs. 224,27,53,160.40 to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on March 27, 2023. BEL has declared 60% percent as Second Interim Dividend (Rs. 0.60 per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2022 – 23''.

This is the 20th consecutive year that BEL is paying Interim Dividend, it said. BEL has paid 60 per cent as First Interim Dividend (Rs. 0.60 per share) in February 2023 to its shareholders for the financial year 2022–23. It has also paid a total dividend of 450 per cent on its paid-up capital for the financial year 2021–22, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)