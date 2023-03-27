Left Menu

Rajnath to attend India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune on Mar 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he will attend the India-Africa Army Chiefs Conclave in Pune on Tuesday.The inaugural edition of the conclave, on the sidelines of AFINDEX 23, is being organised in Pune from March 28-29, the Army said.Tomorrow, 28th March, I shall be in Pune, Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:48 IST
Rajnath to attend India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune on Mar 28
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he will attend the India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune on Tuesday.

The inaugural edition of the conclave, on the sidelines of 'AFINDEX 23', is being organised in Pune from March 28-29, the Army said.

''Tomorrow, 28th March, I shall be in Pune, Maharashtra. Shall address the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune. Also, looking forward to interact with the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, during the Pune visit,'' Singh tweeted.

The India Army in a tweet on Monday shared a poster of the conclave.

''The inaugural Edition of India-Africa Chiefs' Conclave, on the sidelines of #AFINDEX 23, is being organised at #Pune on 28-29 March. Defence Chiefs & Representatives of 31 African Nations will attend the Conclave to enhance defence & regional cooperation.#IndiaAfricaFriendship,'' it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry in a statement on Monday said, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, ''presented the second interim dividend cheque of Rs. 224,27,53,160.40 to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on March 27, 2023. BEL has declared 60% percent as Second Interim Dividend (Rs. 0.60 per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2022 – 23''.

This is the 20th consecutive year that BEL is paying Interim Dividend, it said. BEL has paid 60 per cent as First Interim Dividend (Rs. 0.60 per share) in February 2023 to its shareholders for the financial year 2022–23. It has also paid a total dividend of 450 per cent on its paid-up capital for the financial year 2021–22, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023