Puducherry CM announces govt support to medical graduates to start speciality hospital

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the government would provide necessary support through cooperative society to medical graduates if they submit plan to start speciality hospital in the union territory.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:28 IST
N.Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the government would provide necessary support through cooperative society to medical graduates if they submit plan to start speciality hospital in the union territory. Replying to a question tabled by R B Ashok Babu (nominated member) in the House, the Chief Minister said that such cooperative societies were formed in Kerala to launch several undertakings. ''If the doctors graduating from medical colleges form a cooperative society and come out with plan to start the hospital, the government would extend necessary support to them,'' he said.

The nominated member said that the government was providing a slew of subsidies and other sops to entrepreneurs to open industries here. ''Similarly, the government could provide land either at cheap rate or on lease basis to the doctors passing out of medical colleges here to start speciality hospital,'' Ashok Babu said.

