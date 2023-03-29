DCW issues notice to police, IP College for Women over harassment of students during fest

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police and DU's IP College for Women over alleged harassment of women students during a college fest.

The DCW said it has been reported that some men entered the college during the fest and harassed the students. Some men also allegedly tried to enter a hostel meant for girl students, it said.

The panel asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered along with the details of those arrested in the case. It also sought details of security arrangements made by the Delhi Police and the college authorities during the fest.

The commission further sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest along with details of action taken against those found responsible. It has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made in this connection.

The DCW has also sought an action-taken report by April 3.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal termed the incident ''extremely unfortunate'' and said, ''We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during fests.'' ''I have issued notices to the Delhi Police and the college authorities. The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again,'' she said.

Police said during ''Festival Shurti'' at IP College for Women, some overzealous students tried to enter the institution. In the process, there was pressure on the gates and some of the students fell down while some others got injured, they said.

Seven people -- all Delhi University students -- have been detained and arrests will be made based on CCTV footage or evidence, they added.

