Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand on Thursday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday. He will attend the convocation ceremony of the Gurukul Kangri University and inaugurate the Patanjali University in Haridwar.
After arriving in Haridwar, officials said, Shah will first attend the convocation ceremony of the Gurukul Kangri University, followed by a programme where he will launch the computerisation of multipurpose cooperatives of the state and inaugurate joint cooperative farming, Jan Suvidha Kendras, Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
In the evening, the home minister will attend a function to inaugurate the Patanjali University at Patanjali Yogpeeth, the officials said.
