Left Menu

No case of caste discrimination, alienation of SC, ST students reported in IITs in last 5 years: Govt

No case of caste discrimination and alienation of SC and ST students have been reported from Indian Institutes of Technology IITs in the last five years, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday. No cases of caste discrimination and alienation in SC and ST students have been reported from IITs in the last five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:23 IST
No case of caste discrimination, alienation of SC, ST students reported in IITs in last 5 years: Govt
Subhas Sarkar Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia
  • Country:
  • India

No case of caste discrimination and alienation of SC and ST students have been reported from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the last five years, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha. The Minister informed that seven cases of suicides by SC and ST students have been reported in IITs while the same number of students from the two categories in Central Universities died by suicide since 2018. ''No cases of caste discrimination and alienation in SC and ST students have been reported from IITs in the last five years. With regard to Central Universities (CUs), no data of caste discrimination is maintained centrally. ''In cases of suicides, besides an internal inquiry by the institute, the district and police administration also enquire into the incident. The reasons behind such suicides were found to be academic stress, family reasons, personal reasons, mental health issues, etc,'' Sarkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023