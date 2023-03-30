Left Menu

Maha: Jawan posted with military training institute held for abetting woman's suicide

However, the deceased allegedly committed suicide out of frustration after the accused told her that he is finding it difficult to divorce his wife and he cannot marry her, an official of Uttam Nagar police station said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:06 IST
Maha: Jawan posted with military training institute held for abetting woman's suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old jawan posted at a military training institute here was arrested on the charges of abetting the suicide of a woman, police said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old young woman had allegedly committed suicide on March 25 after the accused told her that he cannot marry her, they said.

''The deceased and the accused knew each other as the former used to take B.Com classes for the son of the accused. As per the suicide note, the accused had promised her that he would marry her after divorcing his wife. However, the deceased allegedly committed suicide out of frustration after the accused told her that he is finding it difficult to divorce his wife and he cannot marry her,'' an official of Uttam Nagar police station said. An offence was registered against the accused under section 306 (abetment of suicide), the jawan was arrested, and he is currently in police custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023