Maha: Jawan posted with military training institute held for abetting woman's suicide

A 42-year-old jawan posted at a military training institute here was arrested on the charges of abetting the suicide of a woman, police said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old young woman had allegedly committed suicide on March 25 after the accused told her that he cannot marry her, they said.

''The deceased and the accused knew each other as the former used to take B.Com classes for the son of the accused. As per the suicide note, the accused had promised her that he would marry her after divorcing his wife. However, the deceased allegedly committed suicide out of frustration after the accused told her that he is finding it difficult to divorce his wife and he cannot marry her,'' an official of Uttam Nagar police station said. An offence was registered against the accused under section 306 (abetment of suicide), the jawan was arrested, and he is currently in police custody, he added.

