Left Menu

Mizoram: Over 74pc voter turnout recorded in Lunglei Municipal Council polls

Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the first Lunglei Municipal Council polls that ended peacefully on Wednesday, an official said. Altogether, there were 40,548 electorates, including 21,245 female voters, in the LMC.The voter turnout was recorded at 74.26 per cent after polling ended peacefully at 4 pm, the official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:21 IST
Mizoram: Over 74pc voter turnout recorded in Lunglei Municipal Council polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the first Lunglei Municipal Council polls that ended peacefully on Wednesday, an official said. Altogether, there were 40,548 electorates, including 21,245 female voters, in the LMC.

''The voter turnout was recorded at 74.26 per cent after polling ended peacefully at 4 pm,'' the official said. Polling to the 11-member civic body began at 7 am.

At least 165 polling officials and 158 policemen were deployed for the local body elections. Forty-two candidates were in the fray for the LMC polls.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition parties - Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress - fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP contested in nine.

The counting of votes will be held on April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023