China's Premier Li: Economy in March is better than in Jan-Feb

China's economic situation in March is even better than what it was in January and February, and China will expand domestic demand and consolidate the recovery of its economy, said Premier Li Qiang on Thursday.

No matter how the world situation is evolving, China will remain committed to reforms and opening up, Li also said at the Boao forum in the southern island province of Hainan.

