Bengal child rights body asks NCPCR not to visit state over murder, rape cases

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Thursday wrote to the national child rights body chief that his proposed visit to the state following a murder of a girl in Kolkata and sexual abuse of another minor in Malda is "not really necessary" as cognizance has been taken in both cases.

In a letter to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, WBCPCR head Sudeshna Roy also said the state body was not informed about the former's intended visit.

"We at WBCPCR have been informed that you are thinking of a visit to Kolkata and Malda regarding the Tiljala child murder case and sexual abuse of a school girl in Malda respectively," Roy said in the letter.

The WBCPCR has taken cognizance immediately in both cases and received the first Action Taken Report from Malda while "the follow-up job" is on, she said adding that she had personally spoken to the father and uncle of the victim girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area.

Earlier this week, a 7-year-old girl was killed by a neighbour in Tiljala, while a sixth-standard girl was allegedly raped by outsiders during school hours inside a government institute in Malda.

''Your concern is, however, appreciated, but your visit is not really necessary on these issues, as the State Commission has already taken cognizance,'' Roy said.

She also said in the letter that according to a Supreme Court judgement, the NCPCR and the state commission are expected to work together "as siblings".

"Therefore, it pains us when instead of informing us or taking us into confidence, you take cognizance on your own in cases where we have already intervened. We expect at least a letter from you regarding your plans of visiting the State," the WBCPCR chairperson said.

Contacted by PTI, Roy claimed that this has been a practice of the NCPCR to come to the state without informing the state body.

''We are not trying to hide anything. There is a minimum courtesy to inform us regarding their visit to the state. We have taken cognisance in both cases and I believe there is no need for them to come here,'' she said.

