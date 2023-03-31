Left Menu

Over 1 crore mobile numbers linked with Aadhaar in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:35 IST
Over 1 crore mobile numbers linked with Aadhaar in Feb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1 crore mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February, an official statement said on Friday.

The linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar jumped 93 percent in February from 56.7 lakh registration in January, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

''Over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February 2023, a jump of more than 93 percent over the previous month,'' the statement said.

Linking of Pan number with Aadhaar is considered to be one of the key factors that pushed the growth of seeding mobile numbers with Aadhaar.

To date 90 crore Aadhaar holders are estimated to have linked their mobile numbers with their unique ID.

''The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to link their Aadhaar with mobile number for better and effective communication while availing welfare services and accessing a multitude of voluntary services,'' the statement said.

Nearly, 1700 Central and State social welfare direct benefit transfer (DBT) and good governance schemes have been notified for use of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar authentication transactions increased by 13 percent to 226.29 crores in February over 199.62 crore transactions executed in January.

UIDAI has recorded 9,255.57 crores Aadhaar authentication transactions cumulatively till February 2023.

''While a majority of the authentication transaction numbers were carried out by fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP,'' the statement said.

More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in the month of February taking the cumulative count to 1,439.04 crores, according to UIDAI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023