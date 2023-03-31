Woman training at SAI to be a coach booked for recording objectionable video of classmate

A woman pursuing her diploma in volleyball coaching at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) facility here has been booked for allegedly taking a video of her classmate when she was having a bath, police said on Friday.

SAI authorities suspended the accused after the matter came to light.

The victim, who is pursuing a diploma in Taekwondo coaching, said in her complaint lodged with SAI officials and Jnanabharathi police that when she was taking a bath on March 28 night, she noticed that someone was recording her video. She immediately came out and found that the woman who was training to become a Volleyball coach was the one taking the video, the complaint said.

The accused was suspended the very next morning, a SAI official said.

A case under section 354 (outraging modesty) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, police said.

Later, SAI issued a statement saying that the alleged incident took place at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli here on March 28. It said a diploma trainee was allegedly filmed by another student in the common girls' washroom at the institute.

''An internal committee has been formed to inquire further into the matter...," the statement added.

The committee had been directed to submit its report at the earliest, SAI said, adding that the institute had also helped the alleged victim lodge a police complaint, and accordingly an FIR was lodged on March 29. "SAI officials have also brought out a suspension letter against the alleged miscreant and asked her to vacate the hostel. She has been allowed to vacate the hostel on March 30 after clearance from the police," SAI said.

