Left Menu

Limit to even transparency in 'New India': Cong on PM's degree case

This is what the Entire Political Science teaches. Asked about the issue at a press conference, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, See, why this matter went to the court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:19 IST
Limit to even transparency in 'New India': Cong on PM's degree case
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying there is a limit to even transparency in 'New India', after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission asking the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

The high court set aside the seven-year-old order of the commission, asking the varsity to provide information on prime minister's degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the Central Information Commission (CIC) order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

Reacting to the verdict, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet in Hindi said, ''There is a limit to even transparency in New India. This is what the 'Entire Political Science' teaches.'' Asked about the issue at a press conference, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, ''See, why this matter went to the court. Courts have lot of pressure... PM's educational qualification, whether his degree is genuine or not, this matter going to a court is astonishing.'' ''It's a matter of paradox in India, in a country where four crore cases are pending in courts, a hearing is happening on the prime minister's degree. So, why this situation came up, we need to understand. 'Entire Political Science', I haven't heard of it, if you have heard about it, please tell me,'' Khera told reporters in response to a query.

''Even if today such a degree is offered then, I would like to take it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023