Dhawan's 99 not out takes PBKS to 143/9 against SRH

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:30 IST
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike.

Mayank Markande (4/15) scalped four wickets, while the pace duo of Marco Jansen (2/16) and Umran Malik (2/32) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 143 for 9 in 20 overs (S Dhawan 99 not out; M Markande 4/15).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

