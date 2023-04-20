Left Menu

Karunanidhi's contribution to Tamil to figure in school textbook

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:06 IST
Karunanidhi's contribution to Tamil to figure in school textbook
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi's contribution to Tamil language will be included in the Class 9 Tamil textbook from the upcoming academic year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The syllabus has been finalised and steps were on to print the books for distribution to the students, he said.

Recently, the minister had said the late DMK stalwart's biography would be included in school textbooks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023