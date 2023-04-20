Karunanidhi's contribution to Tamil to figure in school textbook
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi's contribution to Tamil language will be included in the Class 9 Tamil textbook from the upcoming academic year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed the Assembly on Thursday.
The syllabus has been finalised and steps were on to print the books for distribution to the students, he said.
Recently, the minister had said the late DMK stalwart's biography would be included in school textbooks.
