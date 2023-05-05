Left Menu

AP Chambers seeks govt intervention as MSMEs face acute shortage of manpower

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 20:39 IST
AP Chambers seeks govt intervention as MSMEs face acute shortage of manpower

Facing acute shortage of manpower in the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment, the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Friday requested the State government to usher in some fundamental changes so that polytechnic students do not get wooed away by the software industry from core engineering streams.

Potluri Bhaskar Rao, president, AP Chambers wrote to C Nagarani, director of Technical Education, that the situation is not conducive for industry in the southern state as students are being ''brainwashed'' not to pursue careers in mechanical, electrical, civil and metallurgy engineering streams but to go after only white collar software jobs.

''From the recent interactions by the industries with the parents and students from different colleges, we understood that parents are forcing children to pursue careers only in information technology as software industry is more remunerative,'' said Rao in a press note shared by AP Chambers.

Rao said several industrial units in the manufacturing side such as foundries and auto ancillary units are facing extreme shortage of manpower, especially in the Autonagar area of Vijayawada and Guntur.

He highlighted that even the students who studied ITI and polytechnic are not willing to take up these jobs as they are craving for IT jobs which also they are failing to bag.

Incidentally, a foundry in need of 60 hands could not find them recently and an effort to reach out to a polytechnic college for prospective manpower also failed as the college itself with a sanctioned strength of 100 metallurgy students could admit only six, observed AP Chambers president.

Considering these issues plaguing the State's industry, Rao requested the State government to overhaul polytechnic education to ensure a steady supply of talent pool for MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023