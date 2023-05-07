Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant commits suicide a day before exam in Bhilai
A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room a day before the examination in Chhattisgarhs Bhilai city, police said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room a day before the examination in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on Saturday, an official said.
Prabhat Kumar Singh, a native of Bemetara district, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a local coaching institute since September last year, she said. While no suicide note was recovered from Singh's room, prima facie, it seems that he may have taken the extreme step due to stress about the examination, the official said.
The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) was scheduled on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Newai
- Pragati Nagar
- Bemetara
- Chhattisgarh
- NEET
- Kumar Singh
- Bhilai
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites held in Narayanpur district
BJP vows bulldozer action against criminals in Chhattisgarh if voted to power; Cong slams its 'violent' idea
Chhattisgarh earns record mineral revenue of Rs 12,941 cr in 2022-23
Chhattisgarh: Ex-lover hurls acid on groom at his marriage with another woman in Bastar; held
Chhattisgarh: Headmistress held for torturing 5-year-old girl, confining her in bathroom