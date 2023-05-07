Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh arranges special flight to evacuate affected students from strife-hit Manipur

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh arranges special flight to evacuate affected students from strife-hit Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged a special flight in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to evacuate more than 100 students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

However, the details of the flight schedule are awaited which is aimed at bringing back the students to their hometowns safely.

''The Ministry of Civil Aviation has agreed to fly back AP students in a special flight and officials said they will apprise the time and flight details,'' said a statement shared by the state government on Sunday.

The southern state has identified 100 students until now, who are studying in educational institutions such as NIT, IIIT and Central Agriculture University in Manipur.

On Sunday, Aditya Nath Das, Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, Delhi sent letters to the secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and the chief secretary of Manipur towards this endeavour.

''It is to bring to your kind notice that over 150 students from AP state are presently stranded in Manipur amidst violence that erupted on May 3... It is humbly requested that necessary support is extended for the safe passage of these students at the earliest,'' wrote Das, requesting for providing escort and security for the students as part of evacuation efforts to chief secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The resident commissioner has also enclosed the names, contact numbers and the institute details of the 100 students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
2
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States
3
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
4
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023