Left Menu

Raj govt to bear travel cost of students returning to state from violence-hit Manipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:02 IST
Raj govt to bear travel cost of students returning to state from violence-hit Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government will bear the travel cost of students of the state returning home from violence-hit Manipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

He directed officials to ensure the safe return of Rajasthani students from the northeastern state.

''The chief minister said the state government would bear the entire cost of return of the students coming to their home state (from Manipur),'' according to a statement.

Gehlot said that the chief resident commissioner in Delhi and the commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation are coordinating to ensure the return of students.

He said along with this, constant monitoring is being done by the chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
2
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States
3
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
4
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023