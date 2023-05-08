Left Menu

Mumbai: Malpractices reported during police recruitment exam; two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:45 IST
Mumbai: Malpractices reported during police recruitment exam; two held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested and offences were registered against candidates who indulged in malpractices during the written examination for the recruitment of constables in Mumbai police, an official said on Monday.

At least 78,522 out of 83,847 candidates appeared for the written examination held at 213 exam centres on Sunday, the official said.

Although no untoward incidents were reported during the exam, malpractices came to light at centres in Bhandup, Kasturba Marg, Meghwadi and Goregaon, he said.

A candidate from Jalna was arrested by Bhandup police, whereas a 20-year-old candidate from Aurangabad was arrested by Goregaon police for indulging malpractices during the examination, he said.

A 24-year-old candidate from Maharashtra's Jalna district was caught using a small electronic device while appearing for the examination at the centre in Bhandup, and was taken into custody, the official said.

The two arrested candidates were using a small electronic device, which had a place to insert a SIM card with ear phones, he said. A case under section 417 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act has been registered against the accused, the official added.

