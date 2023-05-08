Left Menu

HPKVN signs pacts with sector skill councils to train candidates in various fields

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam has signed pacts with various Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) to provide skill training for the youth of the state.

The training will be provided in different segments, including aerospace, power sector, tourism & hospitality, rubber, chemical petrochemical, apparel made-ups and home furnishing sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed by HPKVN Managing Director Jatin Lal in the presence of Secretary Technical Education Abhishek Jain, a team of Asian Development Bank and representatives of these SSCs, a statement issued here on Monday said.

The MoUs outline a comprehensive training programme that will be tailored to the needs of current industry demand and will help to enhance candidates' skills and knowledge. Under these agreements, candidates will have access to a wide range of training programmes, including technical and soft skills training, the statement added. As many as 400 candidates will be trained as airline customer service executives, cabin crew, and reservation agents, and 200 in the power sector.

A maximum of 850 candidates would undergo training for facility management executive, bartender, chef and counter sales executive in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Rubber, Chemical Petrochemical Skill Development Council would provide training in machine operations - stretch blow moulding plastic and assistant operator- material handling and storage.

Apparel Made-ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMH-SSC) will provide training in fabric checkers, sewing machine operators and self-employed tailors with a target to train 600 candidates.

The training programmes will be conducted by qualified trainers and will be delivered through a variety of methods, including classroom sessions, online courses, and on-the-job training.

HPKVN is hoping that this training programme will benefit the youth of Himachal and also enhance their overall performance and employability, the statement said.

