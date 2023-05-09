EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia - Scholz
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:09 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the European Union was continuously working to improve its sanctions regime against Russia.
Responding to a question about whether he was in favour of a proposed expansion of sanctions to include Chinese companies, Scholz said the goal was to improve existing sanctions and that the next sanctions package would not be the last.
