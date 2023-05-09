Left Menu

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:09 IST
EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the European Union was continuously working to improve its sanctions regime against Russia.

Responding to a question about whether he was in favour of a proposed expansion of sanctions to include Chinese companies, Scholz said the goal was to improve existing sanctions and that the next sanctions package would not be the last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023