Around 200 delegates from across the globe will gather in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities mainly in small and medium size businesses, industry body ICCI said on Tuesday.The delegates will also discuss the business opportunities available in the offshore markets, Rishabh Malhotra, Vice Chairman at Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICCI, said while addressing the reporters here.Around 150-200 delegates have been shortlisted who will be participating in the event on May 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:45 IST
Industry body ICCI to organise event on investment opportunities
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Around 200 delegates from across the globe will gather in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities mainly in small and medium size businesses, industry body ICCI said on Tuesday.

The delegates will also discuss the business opportunities available in the offshore markets, Rishabh Malhotra, Vice Chairman at Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said while addressing the reporters here.

Around 150-200 delegates have been shortlisted who will be participating in the event on May 10. Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane will be the chief guest of the event to be attended by several industrialists, government officials and foreign diplomats, he said.

The event will focus on small and medium size businesses which are the backbone of any economy and generate maximum number of employment opportunities. The attendees will be apprised of the various business-friendly policies being offered by the Government of India and that of various other countries.

During the day-long event, various memoranda of agreement will also be signed between companies to take their business plans forward, he said. The participants are from various industries like FMCG, automotive, logistics, power, solar, and telecom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

