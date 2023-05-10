NSD's student production 'Bheem Gatha' to be staged from May 13

Left Menu

Bheem Gatha, the production of National School of Dramas NSD second year students, will be staged here at the institutes Abhimanch Auditorium, from May 13-16.The play, designed and directed by Padma Shri awardee Rita Ganguly, revolves around the character of Pandav Bheem, who is portrayed as a powerful character in the Mahabharata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:37 IST
''Bheem Gatha'', the production of National School of Drama's (NSD) second year students, will be staged here at the institute's Abhimanch Auditorium, from May 13-16.

The play, designed and directed by Padma Shri awardee Rita Ganguly, revolves around the character of Pandav Bheem, who is portrayed as a powerful character in the Mahabharata. The drama delves into the unexplored aspects of Bheem's character and presents a more nuanced portrayal of him.

''Bheem, if you read carefully, is a beautiful character. But he was never as celebrated as Arjun. The entire Mahabharata wouldn't have been possible if it were not for Bheem. My mother would regularly tell me stories of Mahabharata, Ramayana. Today mothers don't. Epics are our greatest treasure and we all can draw inspiration from them,'' said Ganguly at a press conference.

The play's costume is designed by renowned costume designer and alumni of NSD Dolly Ahluwalia.

According to NSD's director Professor Ramesh Chandra Gaur, ''Bheem Gatha'' portrays Bheem as a multifaceted character, with both strengths and weaknesses. ''Bheem is not given that kind of importance which he deserves and I think this kind of play is an opportunity for us to give more information to our younger generation. The drama brings out the unexplored aspects of his personality and makes him a relatable and inspiring character,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

