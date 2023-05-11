Mexico temporarily closes 33 migrant detention centers
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 06:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 06:02 IST
Mexico's migration institute (INM) said on Wednesday it has suspended operations at 33 migrant detention centers throughout the country.
The facilities will remain closed until Mexico's human rights commission concludes a review, INM said in a statement. The suspensions come after 40 migrants died in a fire at a detention center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.
