IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs DC

Following is the scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, here on Saturday. Punjab Kings Innings Prabhsimran Singh b Mukesh Kumar 103 Shikhar Dhawan c Rossouw b Sharma 7 Liam Livingstone b Sharma 4 Jitesh Sharma b Patel 5 Sam Curran c Aman Hakim Khan b Dubey 20 Harpreet Brar c Marsh b Kuldeep Yadav 2 Shahrukh Khan run out 2 Sikandar Raza not out 11 Rishi Dhawan not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-11) 13 Total: (For Seven Wickets In 20 Overs) 167 Fall of Wickets: 1-10, 2-32, 3-45, 4-117, 5-129, 6-154, 7-165.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-36-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-27-2, Axar Patel 4-0-27-1, Praveen Dubey 3-0-19-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-32-1, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-21-0, Mukesh Kumar 1-0-3-1. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)