4 college students injured in clash between 2 groups

Four college students were hurt in a clash between two groups in the parking lot of a market here, police said on Saturday. One of the woman's brother also thrashed the other's friends with sticks and damaged their car by pelting stones. The incident took place in a market at Sector 40, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Harshi Mathur, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and a student of BBA first year at a private university in Sohna here, she was not on talking terms with one of her classmates named Gavya due to an argument in the past. But despite that, Gavya kept talking bad about Matura.

''Around 11 am on Friday, I called Gavya and asked why was she talking bad about me. I then asked her to meet at Sector 40 market in the evening. I reached the parking lot of the market with eight of my friends. Gavya too, reached there with her brother and over 10 other persons. They were carrying sticks and stones,'' Mathur said. ''My friend Pratham, who knew Gavya's brother Gogi alias Arun tried talking to him, but the latter started beating him up with sticks instead. When we tried to intervene, they attacked us as well. After Pratahm was badly injured, they fled away in their cars. Before leaving they broke window panes of our cars with sticks and pelting stones and even threatened to kill us,'' she said. ''My four friends were injured and we rushed them to a nearby private hospital,'' the student added. After receiving information a police team reached the hospital but the injured were not found fit for statement. On Mathur's complaint, an FIR was registered against Gavya, her brother and others under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Friday. ''The injured are being treated in hospital. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Inspector Satish Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station.

