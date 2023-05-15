Left Menu

UP: Application process for admissions to state forensic science institute begins

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2023 09:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 09:32 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has commenced the application process for admissions to the UP State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) for the academic session 2023-24, officials said on Monday.

Those passing out will not only become experts in forensic science but also help the state government to complete investigations in criminal cases through a scientific method in a timely manner, a senior official said.

Their expertise will ensure prompt disposal of criminal cases with the culprits facing punishment and not getting acquitted for lack of evidence, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also kept the fees reasonably low so that youths from economically weaker sections can also get admission to this course, the official said.

The applications can be submitted till May 22. The academic session will start in the first forensic institute of the state in July, a statement said.

Five courses related to forensics are being offered by the institute and a total of 160 students will be admitted, it said.

The per semester fee for all the courses is Rs 12,000 while the application fee is Rs 500 for general and OBC, and Rs 250 for SC/ST and EWS categories, the official said.

UPSIFS Director and Additional Director General of Police GK Goswami said, ''At present, there are five courses related to forensics BSc/MSc Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensic and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives.'' B.Sc./M.Sc. Forensic Science is a five-year course while all the four diploma courses are of one year each, he said.

In future, seats in all the courses will be increased along with introducing new courses according to the demand.

He said those interested can get more information by logging on to upsifs.org.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of the institute in 2021.

