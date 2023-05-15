Indian B-School Students Excel in AIM2Flourish Global Contest

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has been recognized as the only business school from India to make it to the final round of the AIM2Flourish Global competition. The competition seeks to highlight businesses that are making positive impacts on society and the environment by using the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as their guiding principles.

Students from GIM have conducted extensive research, identified innovative businesses, and interviewed their leaders to submit stories that showcase their positive impacts. Five student teams from GIM have been selected as finalists for the competition, which is a testament to the quality of education and talent at the institution.

The finalist stories from GIM students are noteworthy, starting with Sai Sustainable Agro, which empowers tribal and marginalized farmers through their agroforestry model. The second story, CoolAnt by ANT Studios, offers an energy-efficient air conditioning solution to combat global warming, heat, and air pollution. The third story highlights SenseGrass, a tech company that provides small and medium-scale farmers with access to IoT sensors for agriculture. The fourth story, 'Access for ALL' aims to provide accessibility to disabled people in heritage sites and art galleries, making travel easier for them, while the fifth is of 'Code Effort Private Limited' which is India's first cigarette waste recycling company that recycles each component of cigarette waste generated either domestically or industrially to make a range of products like paper bags, pillows, and soft toys.

GIM collaborated with AIM2Flourish as part of a course, which combines the UN's global goals for sustainable development and business as an agent of world benefit. The selected stories will be published on the AIM2Flourish platform.

Dr. Divya Singhal, Professor at GIM, expressed her excitement, ''It is really heartening to see that the five stories submitted by GIM students have been shortlisted as Flourish Finalists 2023. Last two years, our students have been winning the Flourish prize and as their course facilitator, it gives me immense joy. We are delighted with the announcement.'' About AIM2Flourish AIM2Flourish is a global initiative led by the 'Fowler Center for Business' as an Agent of World Benefit, which is based at the Weatherhead School of Management in Case Western Reserve University located in Cleveland, Ohio.

This year, AIM2Flourish received 694 inspiring innovation stories from around the world. Out of these submissions, only 78 stories from 32 universities across 25 countries were selected as finalists for the 2023 Flourish Prizes. Goa Institute of Management (GIM) was the only B-school with five teams that made it to the final round, showcasing their outstanding performance in the competition and solidifying their position as a leading business school in the country.

About Goa Institute of Management Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a business school located in Sanquelim, North Goa. Established in 1993, it has been recognized as one of the world's top four pioneering B-Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. GIM was also awarded the title of 'Sustainability Institute of the Year – Highly Commended' at International Green Gown Awards 2022. The institute offers 2-year full-time and online PGDM programs. In the recent NIRF rankings by the Government of India, GIM was ranked 36th among India's top B-Schools.

