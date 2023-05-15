Computer instructor arrested for molesting 12 girl students at UP govt school

A computer instructor at a government school here was on Monday arrested for allegedly molesting 12 girl students, police said.

The school's principal and one of the teachers have been booked in connection with the case and placed under suspension, they added.

''Around 12 girl students, including some Dalits, studying in a junior government school in Tilhar police station area were allegedly molested by computer instructor Mohammad Ali,'' Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain told PTI.

Despite receiving a complaint from the students, the principal allegedly did not take any action against Ali, Jain added.

According to the FIR lodged by village head Lalta Prasad, when a Dalit student was molested by Ali on Saturday, the students informed their families, the CO said.

The family members, along with the villagers, reached the school and created a ruckus. The statements of the girls and some teachers of the school were recorded on the spot, Jain said.

The students have been sent for a medical examination, he added.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Kumar Gaurav said prima facie, the computer instructor was found guilty and his services will be terminated.

Gaurav said school principal Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia have also been suspended with immediate effect.

He added that there are currently three teachers in the schools, and more tutors have been arranged to ensure that teaching is not affected.

Meanwhile, the block education officer of Tilhar has formed a three-member team to probe the incident, which will submit its report in 15 days.

