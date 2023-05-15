Left Menu

Scuffle over 'The Kerala Story': 10 medical students rusticated from hostel for 2 months in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:19 IST
Authorities on Monday rusticated 10 students from Government Medical College (GMC) hostel here for two months and also debarred them from attending classes till the completion of an inquiry following a scuffle over 'The Kerala Story' movie.

GMC Principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma also requested Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, to take all precautionary measures, including deployment of additional police personnel around the hostel and college premises, to avoid any law and order problem.

Five medical students suffered injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups over the controversial film at the boys hostel of the GMC here Sunday night, triggering protests and demands for an inquiry to punish the culprits.

''As per the report of the wardens of the boys hostel, 10 students (involved in the scuffle) have been rusticated from the hostel for two months and also debarred from attending the classes till the completion of the inquiry by the disciplinary committee of the institute,'' Sharma said in a statement.

She said the report of the hostel warden has been forwarded to the disciplinary committee of the institution for inquiry, which has to be completed within seven days.

Briefing about the steps taken to maintain peaceful atmosphere inside the campus, the GMC principal said she along with hostel wardens and faculty members spent whole night at the hostel and assured the students about strict action against the offenders.

''As desired by students, the letter for the lodgement of FIR against an ex-student of GMC Jammu who participated in the scuffle was forwarded to Station House Officer, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. As conveyed by the SHO, the FIR has been lodged,'' she said.

Sharma said only one student who received injuries during the scuffle is presently admitted to GMC Jammu for treatment and observation.

''He is a resident of Bhaderwah (in Doda district) and is recovering well. As per doctors, he shall be discharged probably within next 24 hrs,'' she said.

Sharma said she along with the Heads of Departments and the wardens again met the students in the morning in the college premises and assured them action under rules against everyone involved in creating such a situation.

Additional eight security personnel and one security supervisor have been deployed in the hostel for maintaining round-the-clock security, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

