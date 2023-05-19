Left Menu

Kerala SSLC results announced, total pass percentage at 99.70

The Kerala government on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 board exams for the year 2023 and the total pass percentage stood at 99.70. A total of 4,19, 128 students appeared for the regular SSLC exams held in various centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Gulf region in March, he said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:01 IST
Kerala SSLC results announced, total pass percentage at 99.70
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 board exams for the year 2023 and the total pass percentage stood at 99.70. General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) in a press conference here. A total of 4,19, 128 students appeared for the regular SSLC exams held in various centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Gulf region in March, he said. Of them, as many as 4,17,864 children have been qualified for higher education, he said. The total pass percentage this year was 99.70 as against 99.26 last year, he said. A+ total of 68,604 students secured full A+ for all subjects. Northern Malappuram district recorded the highest number of students getting full A+ (4856).

While Kannur district has the highest pass per centage- 99.94 per cent, Wayanad has the lowest- 98.41 per cent, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023