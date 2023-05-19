Kerala SSLC results announced, total pass percentage at 99.70

The Kerala government on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 board exams for the year 2023 and the total pass percentage stood at 99.70. General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) in a press conference here. A total of 4,19, 128 students appeared for the regular SSLC exams held in various centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Gulf region in March, he said. Of them, as many as 4,17,864 children have been qualified for higher education, he said. The total pass percentage this year was 99.70 as against 99.26 last year, he said. A+ total of 68,604 students secured full A+ for all subjects. Northern Malappuram district recorded the highest number of students getting full A+ (4856).

While Kannur district has the highest pass per centage- 99.94 per cent, Wayanad has the lowest- 98.41 per cent, the minister added.

