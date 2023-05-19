Pradhan directs HEIs to complete infrastructure projects within dedicated timelines

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of 27 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, IISERs and Central Universities. Secretary, Higher Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy; Heads of 27 HEIs, senior officials of CPWD, NBCC and Ministry of Education attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shri Pradhan directed the HEIs to speed up and complete the infrastructure projects by within the dedicated timelines. He further said that modern infrastructure will give impetus to our efforts of creating 21st century global citizens.

The completion of new projects comprises of various new academic blocks, labs, hostels and facilities for vocational activities for students of various IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs and Central Universities.

(With Inputs from PIB)