UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman expects succession to occur within the next 12 months

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:51 IST
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman told shareholders Friday that the company will likely appoint its next CEO in the next 12 months.

Gorman, 64, said the board has identified three strong candidates to succeed him and that he will become executive chairman once a new CEO is chosen. Morgan Stanley co-presidents Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, and head of investment management Dan Simkowitz, are widely seen as contenders for the top job.

