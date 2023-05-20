Bihar second in crimes against Scheduled Caste people: NCSC head

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla said Bihar ranks in the second position in the country in crimes against SC people and alleged that the state government has not taken any concrete step to stop these offences. He, however, did not reveal the name of the state which tops the list.

"Bihar is at second position in the country, when it comes to crime, including murder, against SCs. The state government has not taken any concrete steps to check crimes against SCs," Sampla told reporters here.

He also did not provide details about the incidents of crimes against SC people in Bihar.

The data provided by the Bihar administration during meetings with NCSC members made it clear that the authorities "failed" to provide benefits of the state and central governments' social, economic and welfare schemes to the SC community, he said after concluding a two-day state-level review meeting.

He said, "As per information provided to the commission, several posts for SCs have been lying vacant in the state for the last several years. The state must launch a special drive to fill those posts." Besides, the performance of Bihar in providing education to students belonging to the SC community has been abysmal, the NCSC chairman said on Friday.

"Out of the total SC children who enrol in primary schools of the state, only 20 per cent opt for secondary education. This alarming 80 per cent dropout rate among the SC children shows the Bihar government's indifferent and lackadaisical approach towards their education," Sampla said.

Expressing disappointment that the state has only six hostels for SC girls, he asked the Bihar government to set up at least one such facility for them in every district.

To a question, Sampla said, "The commission has sent notice to the state government asking it to explain the grounds on which Anand Mohan Singh was released." Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving a life sentence was released from jail last month after being behind bars for 15 years. He was convicted for his role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah who belonged to the SC community.

The former Bihar MP was released under a jail sentence remission order after the state government's recent amendment of prison rules which allowed the early release of 27 convicts, including him.

