VCs of 2 private universities in Himachal found ineligible for post: Education regulatory commission

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:42 IST
The vice-chancellors of two private universities in Himachal Pradesh have been found ineligible for the post after a verification of their documents, a senior official of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC) said on Saturday.

There are 17 private universities in the state.

The Commission had received complaints of appointment of ineligible faculty in private institutions including VCs and principals after which the education regulator tightened its noose on the institutions not following the rules.

Documents of vice-chancellors (VCs) of Arni University, Shoolini University, IEC University, Bahara University and APG Shimla University were examined for the verification of eligibility criteria as per the UGC guidelines, HPPERC Chairman Maj General (Retd), Atul Kaushik told PTI without disclosing the name of the ineligible VCs.

According to the UGC rules, ten years of experience as a professor is mandatory for the post of VC. A committee was constituted to scrutinise bio-data, academic qualifications, experience and other documents of the VCs and also take note of the selection process followed for their recruitment from details of advertisement for the selection and number of candidates who appeared for the interview, officials in the commission maintained. The process of removing ineligible VCs was started in November 2020 and so far about 16 Vice Chancellors have been found ineligible as some of the new VCs also did not fulfil the prescribed criteria, Kaushik said. Appointment of ineligible people at top posts reflects in the quality of education and it is a matter of grave concern, he said.

"We are not against any private institute but malpractices in education would not be tolerated as it brings a bad name to the state and eligibility of all the new VCs would also be verified," Kaushik had earlier said.

