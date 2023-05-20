GVR Foods Pvt Ltd, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration ink pact

GVR Foods Pvt Ltd, which runs the popular chain of hotels under the brand Geetham Veg, on Saturday, inked a pact with Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, to offer training in the hospitality sector for aspiring students. Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration is promoted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, a deemed university, in association with Welcomgroup, a division of ITC Hotels.

The partnership would allow GVR Foods Pvt Ltd to offer innovative items to its menu besides providing academic exposure to its over 150 culinary teams. GVR Foods managing director Murali N Bhat said, ''With this partnership, we will be able to share our industry expertise with the students, but we would also gain new insights and fresh perspectives from the next generation of hospitality professionals.'' ''As an industry leader, we are committed to giving back to the community while also developing a pipeline of talented, skilled professionals for our industry. We look forward to a continued successful partnership,'' he said. ''With the partnership with GVR, we can enhance our curriculum by digging deep into the micro cuisines of India and strengthening our position as a leading hospitality institute,'' Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, principal, chef K Thirugnanasambantham said. ''We are elated and extremely excited about our collaboration with GVR Foods. This partnership will add an advantage to both WGSHA and Geetham Veg by pioneering vegetarian cuisine,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)